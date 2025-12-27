Oregon will not have one of its longest-tenured players for the upcoming College Football Playoffs. Redshirt sophomore Austin Novosad is not expected to be with the team, as he intends to enter the college football transfer portal.

Novosad will enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. Novosad was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023, in which he was rated as a top-10 quarterback by 247 Sports.

The Texas native hits the open market with 99 career passing yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has never been asked to throw more than seven passes in a single game.

Novosad has spent the last two years with Oregon as a backup to two of the best quarterbacks in college football. One year after backing up Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel in 2024, Novosad has sat behind Dante Moore, a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, despite competing with Moore for the starting job in the offseason, Novosad fell down the depth chart as the season progressed. He fell to fourth-string after being surpassed by sophomore Brock Thomas and redshirt freshman Luke Moga. As a result, Novosad only attempted two passes in 2025 and completed one, a 40-yard bomb to Kyler Kasper in the Ducks' season-opening win over Montana State.

Novosad received offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas Tech, Baylor, Houston, Colorado and others before committing to Oregon. He committed to the Ducks after being recruited by Will Stein, who was recently hired to replace Mark Stoops as the head coach of Kentucky.