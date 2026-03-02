The Chicago Cubs on Sunday reclaimed infielder Ben Cowles off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays, another development in a long line of roster moves involving the 26-year-old throughout the past 15 months. The Cubs freed up 40-man roster space by moving right-hander Shelby Miller to the 60-day injured list. Miller underwent UCL and flexor surgery last October and is expected to miss the entire 2026 season. His two-year, $2.5 million contract with Chicago was finalized on February 15, requiring a procedural 40-man move before the IL transfer.

Cowles' return comes just 11 days after Toronto claimed him on Feb. 18. The Blue Jays needed a roster opening following their agreement with three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer on a one-year deal.

Originally a 10th-round pick by the New York Yankees in 2021, Cowles was dealt to the Cubs at the 2024 trade deadline in exchange for Mark Leiter Jr. He was added to Chicago's 40-man roster in November 2024 to avoid the Rule 5 Draft. Since then, he has been designated for assignment multiple times and also spent time with the Chicago White Sox before returning to the Cubs earlier this offseason.

Cowles has yet to make his major league debut. He played 113 games with Triple-A Iowa and 15 with Triple-A Charlotte in 2025, compiling a .235/.300/.371 slash line with nine home runs, 48 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases, while being caught eight times. Over 536 career Triple-A plate appearances, he owns a .235/.299/.368 line. In Double-A during 2024, he hit .286 with an .829 OPS.

Defensively, Cowles has experience at shortstop, second base, and third base, along with limited outfield appearances, and has two minor-league options remaining.