The 2026 NFL Combine marked a pivotal moment for former Arkansas football player Mike Washington Jr., whose impressive performance left him visibly emotional on the field. After five collegiate seasons, including a standout 2025 campaign where he rushed for 1,070 yards and averaged 6.4 yards per carry, Washington arrived in Indianapolis with a lot to prove.

His unofficial 4.33-second 40-yard dash not only led his position group but also showcased the high-end speed he demonstrated throughout his final year in Fayetteville.

His explosive acceleration, combined with contributing 226 receiving yards, has established him as one of the most versatile and intriguing prospects heading into the draft this April in Pittsburgh.

And to complete it all, according to a report from ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr. has described the 6-foot-1, 223-pound running back as the biggest winner of the weekend.

While Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price remain the top two running backs on most boards, Kiper believes that the competition for the RB3 spot is now wide open thanks to Washington’s remarkable metrics.

His 4.33-second sprint included an impressive 1.51-second 10-yard split, tying him for the eighth-best time across all positions this year.

Article Continues Below

ESPN Research further noted that Washington now shares the record for the fastest 40-yard dash over the last 20 combines for players weighing at least 220 pounds, joining elite athletes like DK Metcalf.

Washington's momentum began even before Indianapolis, as both he and teammate Taylen Green made headlines during the Senior Bowl earlier this year.

Scouts were particularly impressed by Washington’s downhill cutting ability and his effectiveness in one-on-one receiving drills.

While Green has garnered attention for his arm strength and long strides as a potential Day 2 pick, Washington has leveraged these pre-draft events to surpass initial expectations.

After recording his first career 1,000-yard season in 2025, the former Buffalo and New Mexico transfer has solidified his standing as a top-tier NFL prospect.