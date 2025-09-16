Oregon State football coach Trent Bray is speaking out about the school's rivalry with Oregon. The Beavers and Ducks no longer play in the same conference. Bray says that fact affects the nature of the rivalry.

“It's a big game because you’re playing a team in the top 10. That resonates with every player. The Oregon versus Oregon State rivalry for a player is not what it used to be,” Bray said, per Sports Illustrated. “Conference relocation, guys are moving from here to there…. It’s a game against a top-level opponent, and that’s the exciting thing in an environment that’s going to be great.”

The two schools are heading in different directions this season. Oregon, a member of the Big Ten, is undefeated and ranked no. 6 in the Associated Press college football poll.

“We’re playing another talented front. Hopefully they can draw on the experience they just had playing an extremely talented front (Texas Tech Red Raiders),” Bray added. “And it goes back to what I just said about just improving the run game in general, staying on your point, and trusting your technique. Attack more, instead of worrying about all the things that can happen. Go attack and knock someone off the ball.”

Oregon State is 0-3 on the season so far. The two schools meet on the gridiron on Saturday.

Oregon State looks to make a huge upset over their rival Oregon

The Beavers and Ducks played in the Pac-12 conference for years. That league was dissolved when Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC decided to bolt for the Big Ten. Only Oregon State and Washington State remain in what is now essentially the Pac-12, although other schools have since been added.

Oregon State football is having a tough season. The squad lost to Texas Tech, as well as Fresno State and California. The Beavers hope for the upset of a lifetime on Saturday.

Bray is in his second season coaching at Oregon State. He was an assistant at the school for several years before taking over as head coach. He is 5-10 overall as the team's coach.

The Beavers last defeated Oregon during the 2022 season. Oregon has won the last two meetings, and leads the all-time series.

Oregon and Oregon State play at 3:00 ET on Saturday.