Penn State football pulled into the historic Rose Bowl facing an imploding UCLA team. One that played in its first game without DeShaun Foster after his firing and severed ties with both the Bruins' offensive and defensive coordinator.

Turns out the Nittany Lions fanbase has exploded in anger — following PSU's dismal first half.

The Lions, a 24.5-point favorite before the game, watched the Bruins go off on the No. 7 ranked team in the country. Nico Iamaleava threw two touchdown passes and UCLA accelerated to a 27-7 halftime lead.

UCLA outgained the visiting Lions 285-92. The Bruins, now led by interim head coach Tim Skipper, even bottled the ground attack — holding PSU to just 28 yards.

Penn State fans called out James Franklin and the rest of the Nittany Lions for the first half abomination.

Notable reactions for Penn State struggling vs. UCLA

Penn State is now the first opponent to trail against UCLA all season long. ESPN SEC media personality Peter Burns trolled the Lions on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Penn State with the easiest schedule known to human mankind…. pic.twitter.com/AMdoN6vqDI — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) October 4, 2025

Fox 43 Central Pennsylvania sports reporter Todd Sadowski captured this scene: Not a single PSU player enthusiastic in running into the locker room at halftime. Some walked or jogged with their head down.

Shocking 1st half with PSU down 27-7 at the half .. here are the Nittany Lions running into locker room at the break @NittanyGameWeek @fox43 #PennStateFootball pic.twitter.com/kKyAAJnLwk — Todd Sadowski (@ToddFox43) October 4, 2025

Gary Danielson helped call the game for CBS Sports. He dropped these words before the half came to a close.

“No doubt the most shocking score of college football at the half this season,” Danielson said.

"No doubt the most shocking score of college football at the half this season." – Gary Danielson as UCLA leads Penn State 27-7 pic.twitter.com/UqzfYn1Ses — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 4, 2025

Michigan fans couldn't help but ridicule its Big Ten rival in looking at the score.

Live look at Penn State pic.twitter.com/0f7779N0V3 — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) October 4, 2025

Yet fans have officially given up on Franklin leading the way at State College.

“This should be James Franklin’s last game at Penn State. It’s run its course,” one fan posted.

One more fan called Penn State's performance “a legit fireable offense on all levels” for Franklin. But Penn State left many across the nation stunned by getting manhandled by a rebuilding UCLA team.