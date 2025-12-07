It took until Week 14, but the Tennessee Titans have finally scored a touchdown on their first possession of the game against the Cleveland Browns. The crowning moment came on a 14-yard strike from Cam Ward to Elic Ayomanor five minutes into the game.

Ward and Ayomanor's rookie-to-rookie connection has been one of the few positives of the Titans' 1-11 season. Ward went 4-for-5 for 48 yards in the opening drive, which resulted in his eighth touchdown of the year.

Cam Ward finds Elic Ayomanor for the early Titans TD 🙌 pic.twitter.com/p5Qe9amMs7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ward completed a pass to four different receivers on the drive, connecting with Tyjae Spears, Chig Okonkwo and Chimere Dike before finding Ayomanor.

The drive was particularly impressive against the Browns, who have boasted one of the best passing defenses in the league despite their 3-9 record. Cleveland allows just 169.9 passing yards per game, third-fewest in the NFL.

The touchdown is Ayomanor's third of the year and his first since Week 3. The Stanford alum is coming off back-to-back disappointing performances and trotted into Week 14 with just 16 receiving yards over his last two outings.

Tennessee entered Week 14 with one of the worst touchdown rates of the season, both on overall drives and red zone possessions. Ward also began the game with one of the worst touchdown-interception ratios in the league, with just seven touchdowns and six interceptions through the team's first 12 games.

With a touchdown on the Titans' first offensive possession, Ward is in position to record his first career game with multiple touchdowns. The No. 1 overall pick had two total touchdowns in Week 12 — one through the air and one on the ground — but he has yet to throw two scores in a single game.