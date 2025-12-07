The BYU football team dropped a tough game to Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday. That loss means the Cougars are hanging on to dear life hoping that the College Football Playoff selection committee will give them a berth. The Cougars also took to social media to clown Kirk Herbstreit during Saturday's conference championship games.

“I don’t think teams should ever be punished for playing in a conference championship game.” … unless of course you’re BYU & the Big 12

pic.twitter.com/bfXPge6vsk — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

BYU implied that Herbstreit was a hypocrite for comments he made during the SEC title game, between Alabama and Georgia.

“I don’t think teams should ever be punished for playing in a conference championship game,” Herbstreit said on the broadcast.

The Cougars followed that up with an epic response.

“Unless of course you’re BYU & the Big 12,” the Cougars X account replied.

BYU is seen as a bubble team heading into Selection Sunday. The Cougars lost 34-7 to Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship, for their second loss of the season. Herbstreit had said he didn't feel BYU was deserving of a bid, after losing badly at Texas Tech this year.

Article Continues Below

BYU is hoping for a berth to the College Football Playoff

The Cougars got some help on Saturday, as a result of the conference championship games. Alabama got throttled by Georgia, to lose the SEC title. Alabama has three losses on the season.

Then in the ACC championship game, Virginia was upset by Duke. With that loss, some question if any ACC team will be included in the 12-team field. That certainly makes things more interesting for BYU heading into Selection Sunday.

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake acknowledged that his team struggled in the Texas Tech game. He still believes that his Cougars deserve a berth.

“You can’t make a lot of mistakes like we did. We’ve learned it again. That’s the second time this year,” Sitake said, per the Associated Press. “I’ve said it before, I think they’re the best team in the country and I’m confirming it. They’re the best team in the country. It just so happens that we had to play the best team in the country twice.”

Time will tell if BYU will get in the field.