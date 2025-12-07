Selection Sunday is here! Championship weekend threw a couple of wrenches into the College Football Playoff selection, making this one of the toughest years the committee has had (though nothing will top 2023).

BYU was soundly eliminated on Saturday morning by getting blown out by Texas Tech for the second time, this time a 34-7 drubbing in the Big 12 title game. Later that afternoon, Alabama also got run off the field by Georgia in Atlanta 28-7, putting the Tide firmly on the bubble.

To cap off the night, Indiana seized the No. 1 seed with a 13-10 win over Ohio State, while Duke put the ACC's hopes in jeopardy with an upset win over Virginia in the ACC title game.

That left two big debates heading into Sunday. There are only two at-large spots for Miami, Notre Dame, and Alabama; who would get left out? Also, did Duke do enough to take the final auto-bid from James Madison after the Dukes' unimpressive win over Troy in the Sun Belt Championship?

Here is the final top 12 seeds in the CFP, as well as the matchups revealed by the committee on Sunday morning.

Indiana (13-0) Ohio State (12-1) Georgia (12-1) Texas Tech (12-1) Oregon (11-1) Ole Miss (11-1) Texas A&M (11-1) Oklahoma (10-2) Alabama (10-3) Miami (FL) (10-2) Tulane (11-2) James Madison (12-1)

MATCHUPS

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma (winner vs. No. 1 Indiana)

No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon (winner vs. No. 4 Texas Tech)

No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss (winner vs. No. 3 Georgia)

No. 10 Miami (FL) vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State)

