After the Arizona basketball program got a huge ranked win over the UConn Huskies on Nov. 19, the team got its fourth win against a ranked team on Saturday with its latest dominant showing against the Auburn Tigers, 97-68. With the Arizona basketball team continuing to win in stunners, there were many contributions to the team that head coach Tommy Lloyd highlighted, such as Koa Peat.

In the victory, Peat would get the start and record a team-high 18 points to go along with five assists and four rebounds, with the latter category being an area that Lloyd wants to see him improve in. Lloyd would even say that the freshman forward could be a rebounder like Tobe Awake, who averages 10 rebounds per game.

“Koa’s a dynamic player,” Lloyd said, according to Kevin Thomas. “He was 8-11 today, you know, I wish he would have rebounded a little bit more. I talked to him about that. We got to get him up. I think eventually he can rebound the ball like Tobe. That would be my expectation, but to have five assists and no turnovers, he just feels really comfortable with the balls in his hands. It’s something that we hope to take advantage of over the course of the season.”

Tommy Lloyd on Arizona basketball being the best team

Subsequently, as Peat continues to impress with the Arizona basketball team, there's no denying the success that the Wildcats have had this season, having been ranked No. 2 going into Saturday's game. Lloyd would even be asked after the game if he believes that his team is the best in the entire nation, more so, talking about the mindset his squad had been a bigger focus.

“I think we just are going out there trying to win games, trying to get better each and every day in practice,” Lloyd said, via Arizona Desert Swarm. “That’s what we’re gonna do this week. Get ready for Alabama and keep trying to get better as a team, and to see what we could do in the long run. I think we just come with the same mindset to every game.”

At any rate, the Wildcats look to stay undefeated with their next game against Alabama on Dec. 13.