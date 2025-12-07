The Iowa State Cyclones finished the 2025-26 season with an 8-4 record, effectively qualifying the team to participate in a bowl game. However, after losing head coach Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, the program decided to decline a bowl invitation.

That decision has led to a $500,000 fine, according to Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports. Iowa State, along with Kansas State, was both fined by the Big 12 Conference for rejecting their respective bowl bids.

“Iowa State & Kansas State each fined $500,000 by Big 12 since the two bowl-eligible teams declined to accept bowl bids.”

Cyclones' Athletic Director, Jamie Pollard, issued a statement about the program's decision not to participate in a bowl game, per McMurphy. Pollard is ultimately supportive of the team's choice not to play in a bowl game. However, he does not say anything about the fine that was delivered on Sunday.

“The administrative staff & coaches respect & support the players' decision,” said Pollard. “Our student-athletes have had an incredible season & we are grateful for their leadership as we worked through this process w/them today.”

Iowa State replaced Matt Campbell with Jimmy Rogers out of Washington State. With a brand new coach in place, it makes sense that the Cyclones don't want to play in a bowl game. It gives Rogers a chance to start fresh and begin implementing his plan for next season right away.

With the Cyclones not participating in a bowl game, the NCAA will have to find other teams to play. Typically, teams with six wins are the only programs that qualify for bowl games. But with both Iowa State and Kansas State opting out, we may see a couple of teams with fewer than six wins playing in bowl games this year.