Ohio State football was a field goal away from tying the game against Indiana and going into overtime in the Big Ten Championship. Unfortunately, they missed the 27-yard field goal and had to accept their first loss of the season. What made things even worse for Ohio State was that they went scoreless in the second half, and most people were looking at head coach Ryan Day for that problem.

In fact, some were even coming for his job after the loss.

“Ryan Day cost this OSU team an undefeated season. Horrible play calling in the red zone on back to back drives. Stop being cute, run the fucking ball. So so fucking dumb,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Ryan Day coaching was terrible. Playcalling on offense was terrible. Decision making was terrible. Buckeyes coaches lost the game for the players. Gotta do better,” another user wrote.



“I love Ryan Day but the clock management mistakes, offensive attack, situational awareness, game on the line running being your worst OL, playing not to win, throwing out of 3 TE's on short yardage. He deserves an F tonight. This was a stinker coaching game, a third user wrote.

Day made some questionable decisions throughout the game, and it ultimately came back to bite him, resulting in the loss. The good news is that they will most likely still be among the top 4 in the College Football rankings, and are in a good spot when the playoffs start.

The bad thing is that they had to end the Big Ten championship like that, and teams that will face them in the playoffs could point out their weaknesses. Ohio State is still a very good team despite how they loss, and they could make a deep run in the postseason.

The hope is that Day can learn from his mistakes and come back better in their next game.