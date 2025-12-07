Penn State’s coaching search ended with the high-profile hire of Iowa State’s Matt Campbell. But before the Nittany Lions secured one of college football’s most respected program builders, they gave serious consideration to a rising NFL assistant who nearly shifted the search in a different direction.

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees interviewed virtually with Penn State officials late last week, according to multiple reports. The meeting took place as athletic director Pat Kraft and university leaders narrowed the finalist pool. Reports indicated that Rees impressed enough to remain in the mix until the final stages. It was clear the 33-year-old coordinator had come close to landing the job. That is, until Campbell’s hire became official.

Rees’ candidacy underscored Penn State’s willingness to consider a younger, modern offensive mind after parting with James Franklin. A former Notre Dame quarterback, Rees spent six years with the Irish as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator before serving in the same role at Alabama under Nick Saban in 2023. His transition to the NFL came in 2024, when Kevin Stefanski brought him to Cleveland, eventually elevating him to offensive coordinator and handing him play-calling duties last month.

Tommy Rees has gotten praise despite the Browns' struggles

Despite the Browns’ struggles, Rees has drawn consistent praise as one of football’s brightest offensive thinkers. His work developing rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and stabilizing a depleted offense has kept him on annual lists of future head-coaching candidates at both the college and professional levels. Penn State’s interest reaffirmed his growing reputation.

Inside the Browns’ facility, Rees’ near-miss with Penn State reinforced concerns that his climb might soon take him elsewhere. Assistants and players have lauded his leadership, communication, and schematic command. They've also described him as a “football savant” whose trajectory points toward running his own program.

For now, Rees remains with Cleveland, but Penn State’s pursuit provided a revealing glimpse into how seriously the university considered reshaping its identity before landing on Campbell. It also confirmed what many in coaching circles already believe: Tommy Rees’ rise is only beginning, and his name will surface again when a major job opens.