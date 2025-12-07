On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama football program appeared in the SEC Championship Game and laid an egg against the Georgia Bulldogs, losing by a final score of 28-7 in a game that wasn't even as close as that score suggested. The Tide now sit at 10-3 on the season, with the loss igniting concerns that Alabama could be removed from the final 12 teams in the college football playoff, set to be announced on Sunday afternoon.

One person who wants to see the team excluded from the final field is, ironically enough, none other than former Alabama running back Damien Harris.

“No they are not,” said Harris of whether Alabama is a playoff team, per Grant Speaks on X, formerly Twitte. “Miami, I would have a lot of confidence that they would score more than seven points against this defense. Texas already did it… this Alabama team, specifically the offense, it did not look playoff caliber.”

Indeed, the Crimson Tide did not look like a playoff team on Saturday's SEC Championship Game, but excluding them from the final 12 after they came into that game at number nine would set a dangerous precedent that could incentivize teams to avoid playing in their conference championship games moving forward.

Still, the simple solution for Alabama in this case would simply have been to at least stay competitive against Georgia, so that this would not be an issue.

In any case, the final rankings are set to be revealed on Sunday at 12:00 pm ET, at which point Alabama will learn its fate.