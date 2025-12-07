Matt Campbell wasted little time reshaping Penn State’s football infrastructure, securing one of the most influential behind-the-scenes figures from his Iowa State tenure.

Iowa State associate AD for football personnel Derek Hoodjer is being hired as part of Matt Campbell's staff at Penn State, sources tell @CBSSports. Has been a key leading figure behind the scenes for Campbell throughout his run at Iowa State. Now set to join him at Penn State.

Penn State is set to hire Derek Hoodjer, the Cyclones’ associate athletic director for football personnel. Hoodjer, widely regarded as Campbell’s de facto general manager at Iowa State. He will join the Nittany Lions in the same role as Campbell assembles his first staff in Happy Valley.

Hoodjer has been a central architect of Campbell’s roster-building operation since 2011. He rose from a student assistant to assistant director of recruiting and high school relations. Hoodjer then went to the director of player personnel, and finally the associate AD. His personnel strategy helped Iowa State secure multiple top-50 recruiting classes. He did that despite operating with fewer resources than many of its Power Four peers. His arrival at Penn State signals Campbell’s intent to apply the same disciplined, identity-driven model in State College.

Matt Campbell is hoping to reshape Penn State football

Campbell, who will be introduced as the 17th head coach in program history, has emphasized continuity with key staffers from Iowa State. Hoodjer represents the most significant early addition, joining interim head coach Terry Smith, who will remain on a long-term deal, as a foundational piece of the new regime.

The Nebraska native played a critical role in shaping Campbell’s recruiting philosophy. Hoodjer once said the Cyclones’ success stemmed from unwavering focus on identifying the right kinds of players rather than chasing star power or short-term buzz.

“The type of person has always been of the utmost importance,” Hoodjer said at the time. “Ultimately, we want to be judged on the guys we do get and making sure they fit who we are.”

For Penn State, Hoodjer’s arrival could be the first major domino in an offseason overhaul. Campbell is evaluating the program’s recruiting footprint, roster development pipeline, and operational structure. Other Iowa State assistants are reportedly under consideration. The Nittany Lions appear poised to adopt a personnel blueprint that helped Campbell elevate the Cyclones into national relevance.

Hoodjer’s hiring marks a defining early move in Campbell’s effort to build a Penn State program grounded in stability, evaluation, and long-term competitive identity.