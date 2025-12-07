On Sunday, the final college football playoff rankings for the 2025 season will be revealed, letting fans know which 12 teams will have an opportunity to compete for a championship over the coming month. The Miami football program is not expected to be among the final field, but that isn't stopping head coach Mario Cristobal from going on the offensive in defense of his team.

“I feel like I'm in court, defending a case that never should have been brought to court in the first place if we were solely looking at the facts,” said Cristobal, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald, via ESPN.

The Hurricanes indeed are one of the teams that appear to be on the edge of the playoff field, on the outside looking in at this point in time. Miami has two losses this year, to Louisville and SMU, which dropped them far down on the rankings throughout the season after their hot start.

Article Continues Below

The big controversy comes from the fact that Notre Dame, the team that is likely to get in ahead of Miami, lost to the Hurricanes in the first week of the season, and also has two losses.

However, at least in the latest iteration of the rankings, there were teams between the Irish and Hurricanes on the list, meaning the head to head matchup wouldn't necessarily be the most prominent data point for the committee to consider.

In any case, Miami football fans will find out their team's fate on Sunday afternoon.