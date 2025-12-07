The New York Yankees remain the leading contender to re-sign outfielder Cody Bellinger, but several other teams, including the Mets, Phillies and Blue Jays, are positioned to challenge them as the offseason progresses.

Bellinger’s representatives have emphasized that he is “just 1 ½ years older than Tucker, 28,” a comparison aimed at reinforcing his long-term value as negotiations continue, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, referring to outfielder Kyle Tucker. Both Toronto and New York are reportedly eyeing Tucker.

Bellinger’s strong performance in 2025 helps explain the high demand. In 152 games with the Yankees, he batted .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs, adding 13 stolen bases, according to data from ESPN and Baseball Reference. His slash line – .272/.334/.480 – produced an .814 OPS.

On defense, Bellinger offered the Yankees versatility, starting across all three outfield positions and even seeing occasional time at first base, a flexibility that adds to his appeal around the league.

Still, re-signing him may prove difficult. According to Peter Chawaga of Forbes, talks between Bellinger and New York have “hit a snag,” leaving the door open for other clubs to make competitive offers. Turning down his $25 million salary for next season, Bellinger entered free agency with a projected six-year value exceeding $182 million, per Spotrac. The Yankees, meanwhile, remain weighed down by long-term deals and Steinbrenner’s public push to keep spending in check. If New York hesitates to meet the price, the gap could invite a more aggressive offer from the Mets, Phillies, Blue Jays or another deep-pocketed contender.

For now, the Yankees must weigh how much they are willing to invest to keep Bellinger.