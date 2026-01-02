The Penn State Nittany Lions are in a new era after electing to fire James Franklin as head coach in the middle of the 2025-26 season. With Matt Campbell stepping in as the new coach, it appears the program has now made a big move to the coaching staff, with D'Anton Lynn joining the team.

Lynn, who played defensive back for Penn State from 2008 through 2011, is the Nittany Lions' new defensive coordinator. After serving as the defensive coordinator at UCLA and USC over the past three years, he now joins his Alma Mater as the new DC.

D'Anton Lynn went undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft and began his coaching career in 2014. After coaching the secondary for nine years in the NFL, he accepted his first defensive coordinator role with the UCLA Bruins in 2023. Lynn then joined the USC Trojans in 2024, where he was the DC for two seasons. Now, he signs with Penn State, taking another step in his coaching career.

Head coach Matt Campbell has seemingly filled two big roles in his coaching staff. D'Anton Lynn comes in as the defensive coordinator, while Taylor Mouser is the offensive coordinator. Mouser is stepping in as the replacement for Andy Kotelnicki, who left Penn State to become the associate head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Nittany Lions should have a busy offseason. With a new coaching staff taking over, the program will aim to bring in numerous high school recruits and players through the transfer portal. With the transfer portal window officially open until January 16, we should see plenty of movement across the nation. Penn State could be one of the more active teams to begin the new year.