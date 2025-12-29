The Penn State football team is already getting a clear picture of what the Matt Campbell era wants to look like, and it starts with familiar faces. Early portal buzz has the university trending as the school to watch for former Iowa State tight end Benjamin Brahmer, a potential reunion that would give Campbell an immediate, high-impact piece for his new offense.

From there, the quarterback angle is starting to sound just as real. On3 reported that Penn State “remains the top school of note” for Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht, with sources telling On3 it could become another Campbell reunion in Happy Valley.

If that develops, it would add a centerpiece portal storyline to a program already trying to stabilize and reset after a rough 2025.

Brahmer is the cleaner fit on paper because Penn State badly missed a true middle-of-the-field difference-maker this season. The team’s top tight end production in 2025 never replaced what Tyler Warren used to provide, and the numbers reflect it, with sophomore Luke Reynolds leading the room with 259 scoreless receiving yards.

Brahmer’s profile addresses that directly: he’s been productive over multiple seasons, and he offers the kind of size and catch radius that can change how defenses play third downs and the red zone.

The connection is also more than just Campbell. Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser followed Campbell from Iowa State to Penn State, and Mouser previously doubled as the Cyclones’ tight ends coach, which only strengthens the recruiting pull for Brahmer and other former Cyclones weighing a move.

Becht’s situation is the one everyone will watch most closely because it impacts everything else: tempo, identity, and roster planning. The portal window is about to bring chaos anyway, and a quarterback with existing chemistry and language from Campbell’s system would be a shortcut.

Penn State has also settled a major staff question, as the program officially hired USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn as its next DC, too. Lynn is a former Penn State defensive back, and the move gives Campbell a high-profile defensive hire as he rebuilds the roster through the portal.