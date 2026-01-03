Penn State is officially turning the page. 2026 is going to feel weird for this program without James Franklin running the show. Matt Campbell is now the leader and is going to bring in a lot of talent. He is one of the rising coaches in the sport.

One of Penn State's first transfers from Iowa State is tight end Benjamin Brahmer. Brahmer was one of the best tight ends in the sport last season and spent three years with the Cyclones.

“BREAKING: Iowa State transfer TE Benjamin Brahmer has Committed to Penn State, he tells On3sports. Through 3 seasons with the Cyclones he totaled 75 receptions for 977 yards and 9 TDs. One of the Top TEs in the portal.”

Just as Iowa and Iowa State do, Penn State uses tight ends more than anyone. They contain some of the best players in that position in the country. Brahmer is going to thrive in the same offense in a place with a lot of rich history.

Rocco Becht is likely to follow. Becht told Pete Thamel that he has a visit planned with the intent to sign. In 12 games this season, Becht threw for 2,584 yards and 16 touchdowns. He added nine interceptions. Becht was one of the top QBs in the country last season after leading Iowa State to an 8-4 season. One season prior, he played in the Big 12 Championship against Arizona State and beat Miami in the Pop Tarts Bowl.

Penn State has a very easy schedule in 2026. This could be a playoff team again in no time.