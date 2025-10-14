Penn State football is now 3-3 on the year, and has fired head coach James Franklin. This has had a ripple effect on the program already, and now another recruit has decomitted from the Nittany Lions. This time, it was a four-star cornerback out of Virginia who decided to open up his recruitment process.

Jaziel Hart, a 4-star cornerback prospect out of North Cross High School in Roanoke, Virginia, has decided to reopen his recruitment, according to Hayes Fawcett, who covers recruiting for Rivals and On3. Hart originally committed back in May of 2025 to the Nittany Lions over Virginia Tech, NC State, West Virginia, and Michigan.

This is not the first recruit to decide to decommit after the Franklin firing. Three other players decommitted immediately after Franklin was fired. This included four-star linebacker Gabriel Jenkins, five-star running back Kemon Spell, and four-star offensive tackle Layton von Brandt. The loss of Hart makes it six players revoking their commitments from the program, according to 247sports.

Hart was the second-highest-ranked commitment at the corner position for Penn State, according to 247sports. He is ranked as the 558th best player in the recruiting class and 52nd at his position. Further, he is the 16th-best player out of Virginia.

Article Continues Below

James Franklin has done a wonderful job of recruiting in the DMV area and the Tidewater area of Virginia. Of the 22 commitments left signed, three of them come from that area. Still, three of the six players who have opened their recruitment also come from that area. This will give hope for other teams hoping to get a footprint in the fertile grounds known as Maryland, DC, and Virginia.

There is still hope for Hart to decide to stay with Penn State. Terry Smith was the primary recruiter for Hart, and he is now the interim coach. If he ends up with the job, Hart could stay.

Regardless, Smith has a lot of work to do to keep this recruiting class together. Penn State currently has 22 hard commitments and ranks 17th according to 247sports. This could change quickly as Penn State looks for a new head coach.