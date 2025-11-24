It was a week of overtime games and comeback showings in Week 12, making for quite the exciting week of football. It was also a low-scoring week, as only three teams in the early-and-late afternoon slates scored 30-plus points. Even so, ClutchPoints’ Week 13 NFL Power Rankings does have a few changes, even if the top team stayed the same.

Check out ClutchPoints’ Week 13 NFL Power Rankings to see where your team lands.

1. Los Angeles Rams (no change)

It was another super impressive showing from the Los Angeles Rams, as Matthew Stafford and the offense didn’t miss a beat in Week 12. Their blowout win over the Rams was led by Stafford’s right arm, as he threw three-plus touchdowns for the fourth time in his past five games.

Davante Adams caught two touchdowns from Stafford (with Colby Parkinson catching the other), and the stifling defense was at it again, keeping all Tampa offensive playmakers quiet in the win. This win helps keep the Rams at the top of the Week 13 NFL Power Rankings.

2. New England Patriots (+1)

The New England Patriots are the first team to reach 10 wins in the 2025 NFL season, as their Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals was their ninth win in a row. Drake Maye threw for 294 yards and a touchdown to Hunter Henry, rookie TreVeyon Henderson remained the lead back in the New England backfield (racking up 81 total yards), and Marcus Jones took his interception of Joe Flacco back for a touchdown in the win.

3. Indianapolis Colts (-1)

Giving up a sizable, second-half lead over the Kansas City Chiefs won’t do the Indianapolis Colts any favors in the Week 13 NFL Power Rankings. Two, first-half touchdowns from the Indy offense staked them to a five-point lead heading into halftime, but only managing two field goals in the third quarter allowed Kansas City to get back into the game.

Jonathan Taylor was held in check, only racking up 66 yards on 18 total touches (16 carries), and Daniel Jones failed to eclipse 200 passing yards in a loss that could haunt Indy for the rest of the season.

4. Seattle Seahawks (+2)

Week 12 was a great get-right opportunity for the Seattle Seahawks, as their 30-24 win over the Tennessee Titans helped the offense fix some issues from last week. Sam Darnold threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns, Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught another eight passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and kicker Jason Meyers knocked all five of his kicks through the uprights, including three field goals.

5. Denver Broncos (Bye Week)

The Denver Broncos found themselves on a bye in Week 12, as they continue to enjoy a comfortable lead atop the AFC West. The play of Bo Nix has improved over the past few weeks, as he will be the key to Denver holding onto its divisional lead.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (-2)

The offense for the Philadelphia Eagles fell flat in the second half, putting up three touchdowns in the first half but nothing after halftime. Jalen Hurts ran for two first-half scores and threw a third to A.J. Brown, but four punts, a missed field goal, and a Saquon Barkley fumble in Dallas territory ruined any chances for Philly at their ninth win.

7. Chicago Bears (+5)

The Chicago Bears remain atop the NFC North after their Week 12 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Caleb Williams threw three touchdowns, two to DJ Moore, helping the Bears earn their eighth win.

Colston Loveland hauled in Williams’ other score on the day, and the defense benefited from Mason Rudolph making the start for the injured Aaron Rodgers, forcing two sacks, two fumbles, and an interception in the win.

8. Detroit Lions (+2)

It took a last-minute field goal from Jake Bates and a 69-yard touchdown run from Jahmyr Gibbs to do it, but the Detroit Lions racked up a comeback win in their Week 12 matchup with the New York Giants. Gibbs was unstoppable, rushing for 219 yards and two scores and catching 11 passes for 45 yards and another touchdown, as he racked up over 250 yards of total offense by himself.

9. San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Football)

The San Francisco 49ers have a pivotal matchup with NFC playoff implications in Week 12, as they face the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. Brock Purdy’s return in Week 11 was impressive, as he looks to pick up where Mac Jones left off, leading the SF offense.

10. Kansas City Chiefs (+1)

An impressive comeback win for the Chiefs gets them back over .500 on the year, as they now sit at 6-5 and very much in the AFC playoff race. It was a struggle to get the offense going, as Patrick Mahomes threw for 352 scoreless yards, but he was able to lead the offense down the field for two scoring drives in the fourth quarter, both spanning at least 11 plays.

A last-second field goal from Harrison Butker preceded his game-winning kick in overtime, as Butker’s 27-yarder in overtime pushed the Chiefs to their sixth win of the year.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4)

While their blowout loss at the hands of the Rams was not their ideal way of wrapping up the Sunday slate of Week 13, it was the loss of Baker Mayfield to a left shoulder injury that made things even worse.

Mayfield left Sunday’s game at the end of the second quarter after attempting a Hail Mary to close the half, as Teddy Bridgewater came onto the field in the third quarter in relief. The update on Mayfield’s health is crucial to the rest of the year's outlook for the Buccaneers, as they are still fighting for the NFC South divisional crown.

The Green Bay Packers earned a key divisional win in Week 12, as their defense harassed J.J. McCarthy to the tune of throwing for only 87 yards and two interceptions. Offensively, it was the Emanuel Wilson show with Josh Jacobs out with a knee injury, as Wilson ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 18 yards in the win.

Jordan Love wasn’t asked to do much, as he only threw for 139 yards on 21 attempts, as the Packers moved to 7-3-1 on the year.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills laid a goose egg in their Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 11, coming out very flat against the Houston Texans. Allen threw two interceptions, including a game-clinching INT, which shut down the long drive Buffalo strung together to try and win the game.

James Cook ran for 116 yards and had a long touchdown run, and Khalil Shakir caught eight passes for 110 yards, benefiting from a heavy passing volume down the stretch for the Bills' offense.

14. Houston Texans (+4)

The Week 12 showing for the Texans might have finally put them on the map for the AFC postseason, as their impressive home win over the Bills was without C.J. Stroud and without a strong game from Nico Collins.

Davis Mills stepped in for Stroud again, throwing touchdowns to Christian Kirk and rookie Jayden Higgins, and rookie back Woody Marks had another showing in the lead-back role, seeing 17 touches compared to Nick Chubb’s seven.

15. Baltimore Ravens (+2)

It looks to be the Derrick Henry show once again for the Baltimore Ravens, as he ran for two touchdowns in their 23-10 win over the New York Jets. While only rushing for 64 yards, Henry seems to be finding his footing in the BAL offense again, as he has now found the end zone in back-to-back games.

Henry’s performance overshadowed a putrid showing from Lamar Jackson, as he only threw for 153 yards and ran for 11 in what was not a strong showing from the MVP quarterback.

16. Los Angeles Chargers (Bye Week)

The Los Angeles Chargers were on their bye in Week 12, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the offense. After putting up an awful showing in their Week 11 blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Justin Herbert and the offense need a full reset.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (no change)

A game-winning field goal from Cam Little in overtime pushed the Jacksonville Jaguars to their seventh win of the year, thanks to Travis Etienne and a strong defensive showing.

Etienne rushed for 86 yards on 15 carries, catching three passes for 30 yards and a score, easily outpacing Bhayshul Tuten in the backfield. Defensively, they recorded six sacks and forced a fumble in the win, keeping the Arizona offense mostly in check.

In trying to remain in the hunt in the NFC playoffs, the Cowboys tied their franchise record for the longest comeback, as they came back from a 21-point deficit to walk off the Eagles, 24-21. Dak Prescott engineered three touchdown drives in the win, as he connected with George Pickens (9/146/1) and Brevyn Spann-Ford for passing touchdowns. Prescott also recorded a short rushing touchdown in the win, as Javonte Williams also enjoyed success on the ground, rushing for 87 yards on 20 carries, helping Dallas jump two spots in the Week 13 NFL Power Rankings.

Article Continues Below

19. Carolina Panthers (Monday Night Football)

The Carolina Panthers face the Niners in the Monday Night Football matchup of Week 12, and it will be another important test for the development of Bryce Young. As the Panthers look to be a surprising entrant in the NFC playoff race, the growth of Young is a big part of their chances of making the postseason.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (-5)

Rudolph and the Steelers' offense struggled to get anything going in their Week 12 loss to the Bears, as DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, and Pat Freiermuth all found the end zone. Metcalf scored on the ground, as he earned seven total touches (five receptions), and the duo of Warren (68 rushing yards) and Kenneth Gainwell (16 touches, 122 total yards) led a strong showing for the Steelers' backfield, but it was all for nothing, as Pittsburgh dropped five spots without a healthy Rodgers in the Week 13 NFL Power Rankings.

21. Atlanta Falcons (+3)

The Kirk Cousins-led Atlanta Falcons offense did enough to earn their fourth win of the year, as Week 12 was the team’s first without Michael Penix Jr. Cousins threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Darnell Mooney and David Sills V for scores.

Bijan Robinson racked up 107 total yards in the win, rushing for 70 yards on 14 carries and catching two passes for 37 yards.

22. Miami Dolphins (Bye Week)

The Miami Dolphins were on a bye in Week 12, and the status of head coach Mike McDaniel is still up in the air. As long as the players continue to remain in his corner, it looks like he will keep his job, but that is all up in the air still.

23. Washington Commanders (Bye Week)

The Washington Commanders are on a bye in Week 12, as injuries continue to ravage their offense. With Jayden Daniels still without a timeline to return, the offense will continue to run through Marcus Mariota, who has been full of ups and downs so far this year.

24. Minnesota Vikings (-3)

The McCarthy experiment seems to be coming to a boiling point, as his lack of development in the Vikings' offense is hurting everyone around him. There were few moments that McCarthy actually looked confident in the pocket against Green Bay, and while a lot of that can likely be tied to the strong Packers pass rush, even when McCarthy had time, he struggled to consistently set his feet and throw.

Two 50-yard field goals from Will Reichard are the only reason Minnesota was not shut out this past week, as Kevin O’Connell and company have quite a lot to do to prep for Week 13, as they drop three spots in the Week 13 NFL Power Rankings.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (no change)

In what is likely Flacco’s final start with the Bengals, he looked quite flat in Cincinnati’s Week 12 loss to the Patriots. Flacco connected with Mitchell Tinsley for his only passing touchdown of the game, as he only threw for 183 yards and an interception.

26. New York Giants (+1)

Jameis Winston had a strong showing for the Giants in their Week 12 loss to the Lions, throwing for 366 yards and two touchdowns, and he even managed to catch a 33-yard pass for a score. Winston heavily targeted Wan’Dale Robinson against Detroit, as Robinson caught nine passes for 156 yards and a score, as Robinson and Isaiah Hodgins caught Winston’s touchdown passes.

JAMEIS WINSTON RECEIVING TD FROM GUNNER OLSZEWSKI. NYGvsDET on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/A5D17S03R3 — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2025

27. Cleveland Browns (+2)

In Shedeur Sanders’ first NFL start, he led the Cleveland Browns to their third win of the year, a 24-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Sanders wasn’t great, but his 209 passing yards helped orchestrate four scoring drives, two in each half.

Quinshon Judkins picked up the slack on offense, rushing for two touchdowns, and Shedeur’s lone passing touchdown went to rookie back Dylan Sampson on a 66-yard catch and run.

28. Arizona Cardinals (no change)

Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona offense did their best to earn an upset win, and while a last-second field goal from Chad Ryland sent this game to overtime, they weren’t able to put any points up in overtime.

Brissett threw for 317 yards and a touchdown, Bam Knight found the end zone on the ground, and Michael Wilson reprised his role as Brissett’s top target, catching 10 passes (on 15 targets) for 118 yards in the loss.

29. New Orleans Saints (-3)

Tyler Shough struggled in New Orleans’ Week 12 loss to Atlanta, as he threw for 243 scoreless yards and an interception. Shough was sacked five times and lost a fumble in the loss, as the offense lost Alvin Kamara early to a knee injury.

30. Las Vegas Raiders (no change)

In what could have been their final shot at winning a game this year, the Raiders completely missed out on that opportunity, losing a non-competitive game to the Browns. Geno Smith was incredibly sacked 10 times in the loss, as a receiving touchdown from rookie Ashton Jeanty is the only bright spot in a really disappointing showing for Las Vegas. After this disappointing showing, the Raiders decided to make a change to their coaching staff, moving on from offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

31. New York Jets (no change)

Tyrod Taylor stepped into the QB1 role for the Jets in Week 12, as he threw a touchdown to John Metchie III and threw an interception in an otherwise quiet showing. Breece Hall ran for 44 yards and caught four passes for 75 yards in the loss, as the Jets fell to 2-9 with the loss.

32. Tennessee Titans (no change)

The Tennessee Titans actually showed some life in their Week 12 loss to the Seahawks, as they put up a fight in all three areas. But as has been the case in most of their recent home games, the Titans dropped another game in Nashville.

Rookie wideout Chimere Duke returned a punt for a touchdown and hauled in a receiving touchdown, and rookie QB Cam Ward accounted for 293 total yards (256 passing yards) and two total scores in the loss. Even with an impressive showing, the Titans remain at the bottom of the Week 13 NFL Power Rankings.