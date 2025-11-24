On Sunday evening, the Toronto Raptors continued their winning ways with a 119-109 home victory over the lowly Brooklyn Nets. The Raptors have been able to take advantage of an exceptionally easy stretch of schedule recently, pushing their record to 12-5 in process and holding onto their current number two slot in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, the team did not make it out of the game against the Nets unscathed from an injury perspective, as wing RJ Barrett went down with a knee sprain that he suffered while completing an uncontested dunk in the third quarter.

“Barrett (knee sprain) will get some imaging done on Monday,” reported Michael Grange of Sportsnet on X, formerly Twitter.

The Raptors will certainly be hoping that the injury is not anything too severe, especially considering that Barrett has been putting together arguably the best stretch of his career thus far this season for Toronto.

Barrett was brought in to the Raptors along with Immanuel Quickley two years ago in a deal that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, and although some have and still do question Toronto's long-term roster vision, they've been able to put together a team that can clearly stay competitive in the Eastern Conference in its current state.

Barrett, Brandon Ingram, and Scottie Barnes have combined to create a formidable wing trio that can get it done on both sides of the ball, and it will be interesting to see how the coaching staff chooses to handle rotational decisions if Barrett is forced to miss significant time due to the injury.

In any case, the Raptors will next take the floor on Monday evening at home for a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team they've already beaten this season. That game is set to tip off at 7:00 pm ET from Toronto.