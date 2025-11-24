What looked like another statement afternoon for the Patriots turned anxious in a hurry when standout rookie guard Jared Wilson had to be carted to the locker room early against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The first-year left guard has been a stabilizing force next to fellow rookie tackle Will Campbell, and his sudden exit immediately put the spotlight on New England’s depth up front.

After the game, the picture got a little clearer and a lot more complicated. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on X, Wilson suffered a high-ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week.

Most injuries of that type come with a 4–6 week recovery window, though the hope inside the building is that this one lands on the shorter side. With Campbell already sidelined by a knee issue, Rapoport noted this only amplifies the challenge facing New England’s offensive line.

Wilson’s loss hits hardest in the one area the Patriots had quietly solidified: the left side of the protection in front of Drake Maye. The third-round pick had been one of the most consistent linemen on the roster, bringing power in the run game and enough poise in pass protection to let the rookie quarterback work from a clean pocket more often than not. Ben Brown now steps in at left guard, tasked with keeping that standard from cratering.

This is also where Campbell’s absence really stings. The first-rounder out of LSU had looked the part of a long-term blindside anchor before going down against Cincinnati. Losing both young cornerstones at the same time forces New England to shuffle roles and lean on backups far earlier than planned.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has already signaled that Campbell’s situation is not a simple, short-term hiccup. Speaking on The Greg Hill Show, he said he doesn’t expect the rookie tackle to play against the Giants and admitted the knee injury is “probably more than a week or two.”

Rapoport has reported Campbell is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain and is a candidate for injured reserve, with the hope he can return when it matters most down the stretch, while Vederian Lowe handles left tackle in the meantime.

For a team riding a long winning streak and trying to position itself for a deep postseason run, the timing could not be worse. New England has found its quarterback, but keeping Maye upright now depends on a patched-together line holding up through a brutal late-season stretch.