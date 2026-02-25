To say the 2025 NCAA season went the way Penn State's Drew Allar wanted when the campaign opened up against Nevada would be a massive mischaracterization.

Entering the year as one of the highest-profile quarterbacks in a class that also featured Ty Simpson, Dante Moore, and Arch Manning, Allar only lasted six games before suffering an ankle injury that required surgery, forcing him to watch his Nittany Lions fall off a cliff, fire James Franklin, and end the year with their worst record since 2021.

Fortunately, while Allar may not be a National Champion and isn't considered a shoo-in to be drafted in the first round in April, he is taking the first key step in making his return in Indianapolis, where he will throw to wide receivers in attendance at the NFL Combine, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“Former Penn State QB Drew Allar, who has recovered from season-ending ankle surgery, will throw this week at the scouting combine in Indianapolis,” Schefter wrote.

Standing 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, Allar looks like a prototypical NFL franchise quarterback. He's got a very good arm, can make plays on either side of the line of scrimmage with his legs, and, at only 21, has the potential to get even better if afforded the right ecosystem to grow within. If Allar nails the combine, both on the field and in the meeting rooms, turns in a great Pro Day, and dazzles teams during their meetings, who knows, maybe he will hear his name called in Pittsburgh on Thursday after all, either by a team like the Steelers looking to win now or a squad looking to rebuild like the New York Jets who hold multiple selections in the top-32.