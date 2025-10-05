The Penn State Nittany Lions and Texas Longhorns both suffered huge tumbles in the AP Top 25 poll after suffering upset losses on Saturday.

Penn State, formerly ranked No. 7, and Texas, formerly ranked No. 9, both fell out of the AP Top 25 after losing to unranked opponents in Week 6 of the college football season.

The Nittany Lions were stunned, 42-37, by previously winless UCLA after trailing by 20 points at halftime. Penn State scored 30 points in the second half, but the Bruins were able to hold on and secure their first win over a top-10 ranked opponent in 40 years.

Texas lost to the Florida Gators, 29-21, on Saturday night in Gainesville. Florida ended a three-game losing skid after suffering losses to South Florida, LSU and Miami, who now ranks No. 2.

In a shocking turn of events after the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners finished 6-6 in the 2024 season, the Longhorns will be the team that is unranked when they head into the Red River Rivalry on Oct. 11.

Neither Penn State nor Texas has a win against a Power 4 opponent in 2025.

Penn State is now 3-2 after previously suffering a 30-24 loss to then-No. 6 ranked Oregon on Sept. 27. Their victories have come against FCS foe Villanova, C-USA squad Florida International and Mountain West opponent Nevada.

The Nittany Lions will look to bounce back against Big Ten foe Northwestern on Oct. 11.

Texas is 3-2 with wins against Mountain West opponent San Jose State, C-USA squad UTEP and C-USA foe Sam Houston. The Longhorns lost to the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, 14-7, in Week 1.

Both teams retained spots in the AFCA Coaches Poll. The Longhorns made a 12-spot tumble in the coaches poll to No. 19, while the Nittany Lions fell 16 spots all the way down to No. 22.

The 2025 season has grown increasingly more concerning for both teams after they entered the year with national title aspirations.