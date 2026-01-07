When the NCAA entered this new era, where NIL deals routinely enter into seven figures and seemingly a quarter of the players switch teams in the transfer portal each year, it effectively changed the sport forever.

To many, who loved the legacy, tradition, and homegrown feel of college sports, this has been a major adjustment, but to some, especially those who played the sport themselves, it's been worth it, as it allows players to make some money for their hard work, where that in the past, that would be afforded only to the universities.

Case and point, Baylor legend-turned-pundit Robert Griffin III, who used some time on Outta Pocket Podcast to celebrate this new era for all of the opportunities it gives players.

“A lot of people say that the transfer portal and NIL have destroyed college football. I actually think it’s made college football better. Because now there’s more parody. It’s harder to be a team that is constantly repeating or constantly playing in the national championship game, playing in the college football semifinals. Ohio State, $35 million roster. Couldn't get to the semifinal this year,” Griffin III declared.

“So what’s the solution? Well you still have to spend money. So that’s been a lot of money. But now you’ve got to be a better recruiter. Now you got to be a better coach. Because if you’re bringing in 10,12,15, 20, 30 guys through the transfer portal, how do you win? You win because they buy into your culture. And if they don’t buy into your culture and there’s a little bit of slippage or you don’t pay the right guy at wide receiver, or quarterback, man you’ll be down the creek without a paddle now.”

Is Griffin on the money? Does forcing programs to continue investing in their players, outbidding rivals in the transfer portal, and hitting the recruiting trail hard actually make for a better product? Considering Ohio State spent that much NIL money on their roster only to get bumped in the first round of the playoffs, it's clear they will have to pony up for an even better roster next year, which will benefit the players even more.