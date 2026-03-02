The St. Louis Blues are likely sellers at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. They have had a disappointing season, and changes could be coming over the next few days. However, they earned a huge win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. And it was goaltender Joel Hofer who played the hero in Minnesota.

The Blues held a 2-1 lead with less than 40 seconds remaining. Veteran forward Mats Zuccarello gained control of the puck on the forecheck and delivered a beautiful pass toward the slot. Vladimir Tarasenko ripped a shot immediately. But his shot was denied as Hofer made an unreal save in the dying embers of the contest.

Joel Hofer with some last‑minute robbery! 🛑 pic.twitter.com/x4u2VKrEfP — NHL (@NHL) March 2, 2026

This save allowed the Blues to hang on and win this game by a final score of 3-1. This was certainly a needed win for this group, as well. It marked the team's first win away from home since December 20th, according to The Athletic's Michael Russo.

It's been a rough season for the Blues in general. However, Hofer has established himself as the best option between the pipes. Before Sunday's win, he held a team-leading 8.97 save percentage. Additionally, he leads the team with 6.86 Goals Saved Above Expected, according to Evolving Hockey.

St. Louis has now won two of its last three games. Still, they are dead last in the Central Division on 53 points. They are also third-worst in the entire league on points. They are tied with the New York Rangers, and only the Vancouver Canucks have fewer points.

Despite the bleak season, this could be a huge confidence boost for Hofer and his teammates. It will certainly be intriguing to see how they build off this performance heading into the NHL Trade Deadline. The Blues return to action again on March 4th against the Seattle Kraken.