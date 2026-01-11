The South Carolina football team hopes for a successful 2026 season, after a rough journey in 2025. South Carolina is making a big splash in the transfer portal. The Gamecocks are getting the commitments of two brothers, who both play defense.

Alabama and Arkansas State transfer EDGEs Kelby and Drew Collins have committed to South Carolina, per On3.

“God gave us the same blood, the same dream, and now the same home. Go Gamecocks,” the Ellis brothers said, per On3 reporter Hayes Fawcett.

South Carolina finished the 2025 season with a 4-8 overall record. The Gamecocks won just one game in the SEC.

South Carolina football faces big expectations in 2026

South Carolina is led by head coach Shane Beamer. Beamer is entering the 2026 season on the hot seat. He has had two losing seasons in the last three years.

Article Continues Below

Beamer has been vocal this offseason about his desires to get back to a winning culture. The South Carolina team got a boost when it was recently announced that quarterback LaNorris Sellers is returning for next season.

“All indications I've had from LaNorris are, he wants to be here, and he knows that the job is not finished,” Beamer said, per Greenville News. “There's a lot of excitement about 2026. He and a lot of our other players that are returning feel that same way.”

Beamer fired several of his assistant coaches after the 2025 season. He has a new offensive coordinator in Kendal Briles for the 2026 campaign. Briles previously worked at TCU and other schools.

“This job is not for on-the-job training,” Beamer said on his OC hire, per CBS Sports. “When you talk about someone that has done it in this league and done it in other conferences at a high level, has done it with multiple personnel, different styles of quarterbacks, it's really impressive. Offensively, explosive, wants to run the ball.”

South Carolina fans expects big things from this squad in 2026. The Gamecocks' schedule for next season includes meetings with Clemson and Kent State in non conference play.