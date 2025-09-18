The South Carolina Gamecocks had it rough in the 31-7 Week 3 loss to the No. 20 Vanderbilt Commodores. Not only did they lose the game, but LaNorris Sellers suffered a head injury early in the contest. His status for the Week 4 matchup against the No. 23 Missouri Tigers has been up in the air. However, his latest updates shed a positive light on the Gamecocks.

Reports indicate that Sellers, who is 20 years old, looks like he'll be ready to play for South Carolina in Week 4, according to Chris Low and Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. The redshirt sophomore returned to practice with his teammates on Thursday.

“South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers was back in practice on Thursday and continues to trend towards playing on Saturday at Missouri, barring a setback, sources tell Chris Low and I for On3. Sellers exited the Vanderbilt game in the first half with a head injury.”

LaNorris Sellers recorded 94 passing yards and an interception while completing six of his seven attempts before exiting the game against Vanderbilt. The South Carolina star suffered a concussion after Commodores linebacker Langston Patterson hit Sellers in the head on a play. Patterson was ejected from the contest for targeting. Sellers was initially ruled questionable to return, but was eventually ruled out.

Article Continues Below

With the game against Missouri just days away, LaNorris Sellers' status is still up in the air. However, the fact that he returned to practice is a great sign for him and the Gamecocks. South Carolina will need LaNorris Sellers under center, playing his best if the team hopes to come out of Week 4 with a win.

Through three games played this season, Sellers has recorded 431 passing yards and two touchdowns while owning a 64.4% completion percentage. His interception in Week 3 is the only one he's thrown in the 2025-26 campaign so far.

The Gamecocks will likely provide more updates regarding LaNorris Sellers' injury status before the start of the game against the Tigers. South Carolina and Missouri will kick off on Saturday, September 20, at 7 p.m. EST. It will be the Gamecocks' first away game of the season.