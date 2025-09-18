South Carolina Gamecocks' LaNorris Sellers had a commanding second season after becoming the team’s starting quarterback. He threw for 2,520 yards and 18 touchdowns with a 64.8% completion rate, while also rushing for 674 yards and 7 scores across 12 starts for South Carolina.

Now, after suffering a helmet-to-helmet collision with Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson during his team’s 31-7 loss, LaNorris finds himself officially on the injury report. He is listed as questionable on the injury list, which also comprises Blake Craig, Sam Horn, and Logan Reichert for the game against the No. 23 Missouri, per Eli Hoff.

Unsurprisingly, South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers is listed as questionable on the Gamecocks' first injury report of the week.#Mizzou has a clean report aside from the season-long injuries to K Blake Craig and QB Sam Horn, plus a longer-term absence for OL Logan Reichert. pic.twitter.com/Ik95wYriWy — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) September 18, 2025

After taking a blow to the chin, Sellers absorbed the contact late in the first half and did not return to the game. The loss meant that South Carolina has now dropped to a 2-1 record to start the season, resulting in them dropping out of the AP Top 25.

Until his injury, Sellers had gone 6-of-7 for 94 yards and left the game with his team trailing at 14-7. In his absence, Luke Doty ran the offense for the Gamecocks, resulting in just 184 yards and three turnovers in 41 plays.

Doty, who is expected to start against Missouri if Sellers is unfit, completed 18 of his 27 passes for 148 yards while also registering a turnover. The news comes after ESPN’s Pete Thammel had reported that there was some optimism for Sellers potentially starting against Missouri. He had attended practice on Wednesday, although it was unclear in what capacity.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer also said he was optimistic about Sellers’ chances of suiting up against the Tigers. On the other hand, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz claimed earlier this week that they were preparing for the game as if Sellers would be playing.

Hence, despite the concerning injury, Sellers appears to have a decent chance of playing in Week 4, although it is likely to be a game-day decision.