Tavita Pritchard's next addition to his coaching staff at Stanford will also be coming from the NFL. The first-year coach's latest hire comes in the form of Jacksonville Jaguars assistant offensive line coach Keli'i Kekuewa.

Kekuewa is set to join Stanford in a similar role as the Cardinal's offensive line coach, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported. Kekuewa rejoins the college football scene, where he spent the first five years of his coaching career.

In his lone season with the Jaguars, Kekuewa helped coach a unit that was up-and-down in 2025. Jacksonville's offensive line allowed 140 pressures to quarterback Trevor Lawrence, eighth-most in the NFL. However, Lawrence's 21.8 percent pressure rate ranked slightly above league-average.

The Jaguars' offensive line ended the year ranked 24th by Pro Football Focus. They also struggled in run-blocking, resulting in their placement in the bottom half of the league in total rushing yards.

Before Jacksonville, Kekuewa worked for the Seattle Seahawks. He also spent time at Notre Dame, Minnesota, Wake Forest and Henderson State University in college.

Pritchard is also an NFL hire, rejoining college football at Stanford after three seasons with the Washington Commanders. The former quarterback returned to his alma mater at the end of the 2025 season to replace interim head coach Frank Reich. Pritchard spent the first 13 years of his coaching career with the Cardinal, working in various roles from 2010 to 2022.

With Kekuewa on staff, Pritchard has nearly rounded out his inaugural coaching staff. Stanford's primary position left to fill is defensive coordinator, with reports that it is targeting former Jaguars defensive backs coach Kris Richard for the job.