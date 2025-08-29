Tennessee will begin the 2025 college football season without arguably its best player. The Volunteers will be without All-American cornerback Jermod McCoy in Week 1, who remains sidelined with an injury.

McCoy, who tore his ACL in January, is still not ready to return to the field. The junior is expected to “miss multiple games” but intends to return at some point in the season, according to On3 Sports' Chris Low and Brett McMurphy.

McCoy has returned to the team, but has yet to practice in full or take contact since the injury. Tennessee has not provided a return timeline other than stating that the cornerback intends to return at some point in 2025.

McCoy joined Tennessee's defense in the 2024 offseason as a transfer from Oregon State. Coming off an up-and-down freshman season with the Beavers, McCoy burst onto the scene in year two and ended the year with 44 tackles, nine pass breakups and four interceptions. McCoy only allowed a 53.6 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus.

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy Last Season: 🟠 87.7 PFF Grade

🟠 50% Completion Rate Allowed

🟠 4 INTs | 6 PBUs

🟠 53.6 Passer Rating Allowed

🟠 89.6 Coverage Grade pic.twitter.com/JLp1dH3Pg3 — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 8, 2025

Tennessee will still enter Week 1 with three returning starters in its secondary, even with McCoy sidelined. Sophomore Boo Carter will likely join Rickey Gibson in the starting lineup, with safety Andre Turrentine also returning.

Tennessee's defense allowed just 293 total yards per game in 2024, the second-fewest in the SEC. While their strength was in their run defense, they still allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards per game on the year.

Tennessee begins 2025 college football season against Syracuse

After making the 2024-2025 College Football Playoffs, Tennessee will begin the new year ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press' preseason rankings. They begin the season against Syracuse in Week 1 in a neutral-site game at Atlanta.

Tennessee has a lot to evaluate in Week 1 after its eventful offseason. Since losing quarterback Nico Iamaleava in an NIL contract dispute, the Volunteers will begin the season with former Appalachian State quarterback and UCLA transfer Joey Aguilar under center. Although a downgrade on paper, Aguilar accumulated nearly 7,000 passing yards in the last two years with the Mountaineers.

A win over Syracuse would do the program wonders as it prepares to follow up on one of the best seasons in recent history. The Volunteers have a massive showdown with Georgia looming in Week 3, making a tone-setting victory over the Orange a necessity.