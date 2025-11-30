Diego Pavia pulled off the Heisman pose following his strong performance in the No. 12 Vanderbilt Commodores' matchup against the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday evening.

Going into the matchup, Vanderbilt had a 9-2 record on the season. They have a 5-2 display throughout their SEC matchups, standing out as one of the best teams in the conference.

Pavia has played a key role in the team's success this season, inserting them into the conversation of College Football Playoff contention. His ability to make big and explosive plays in the air and on the ground has elevated the squad's chances of making noise in the sport.

The star quarterback torched Tennessee with his dual-threat skillset, scoring a 24-yard rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. It was there where he brought out the celebration, showing the belief in his candidacy for the Heisman Trophy.

Diego Pavia hit the Heisman pose on Tennessee 😮 pic.twitter.com/qCDZXW7f4a — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt played against Tennessee

Diego Pavia continues to stand out as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, leading No. 12 Vanderbilt in the 45-24 win over No. 19 Tennessee.

Both teams traded blows throughout the first half of regulation, being even at 21 apiece. It wasn't until the second half where the Commodores locked in on both sides of the ball. They outscored the Volunteers 24-3 in the last 30 minutes of regulation, securing the road win in convincing fashion.

Pavia was active in both parts of the attack, starring as the most potent threat. He completed 18 passes out of 28 attempts for 268 yards and one touchdown and two interceptions. He also added 20 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Sedrick Alexander had an excellent game, starring in the red zone attack. He had 10 rushes for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Three receivers had three or more catches throughout the game. Junior Sherrill led the way with three receptions for 76 yards. Tre Richardson came next with six catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, while Eli Stowers caught five passes for 64 yards.

Vanderbilt ended the regular season with a 10-2 record, going 6-2 in SEC Play. They finished seventh in the conference standings, being above Tennessee and LSU while trailing Oklahoma and Texas.

The No. 12 Commodores will look forward to postseason action. They will find out their next destination, whether it involves the CFP bracket or a major bowl game.