Tennessee football engaged in a back-and-forth scoring fest with rival Vanderbilt Saturday. The Volunteers' six-game winning streak against the Commodores is on the line here. DeSean Bishop rose as one trying to keep the streak alive — with an epic touchdown rumble.

The Vols' running back skipped over one ankle tackle attempt, then got off to the races on this 35-yard touchdown to put Tennessee ahead.

TD NO. ✌️FOR DESEAN BISHOP 🔥

Bishop delivered the second touchdown during the second quarter for the Vols. But it also became one of his two rushing scores. Bishop previously scored on a two-yard touchdown to start the game in Knoxville.

How DeSean Bishop is faring during Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Tennessee is very much out of the Southeastern Conference title race. Plus it doesn't appear the College Football Playoffs will have the Vols as one of the 12 representatives this year.

But Tennessee can certainly ruin Vanderbilt's chances for a surprise SEC title game nod or even the CFP. Bishop is one of the talents attempting to spoil the Commodores' season.

Bishop is averaging 6.6 yards per carry — tallying 14 carries for 92 yards. He even gained a 15-yarder and 18-yard one on consecutive plays during Tennessee's second offensive possession.

The sophomore first arrived to Tennessee as a local talent out of Knoxville. He starred for nearby Karns High and became a three-star signing for Josh Heupel and his coaching staff.

Bishop brought 886 yards and 12 touchdowns in tow to the final regular season game of 2025 for Tennessee. That included three 100-yard outings — each against an SEC foe.

But Vandy got a last second touchdown in, tying the game 21-21 with 12 seconds to go before halftime.