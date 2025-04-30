The Tennessee Volunteers football program has landed a significant reinforcement for their defensive line with the commitment of Grand Valley State transfer Josh Schell. After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal less than two weeks ago, the Division II standout made his pledge official soon, giving Tennessee a powerful presence ahead of the 2025 season.

Schell, a 6-foot-5 defensive lineman, comes to Knoxville after an impressive 2024 campaign with Grand Valley State, where he tallied 35 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and six pass deflections. His production and versatility on the line earned him All-GLIAC Honorable Mention honors, drawing attention from multiple FBS programs.

Tennessee football beat out several interested schools, including Coastal Carolina, UFC, and James Madison, to secure Schell's services. He will arrive in Knoxville with two years of eligibility remaining and is expected to compete immediately for rotational snaps on a defensive front that has been seeking depth and explosiveness.

What stands out in his commitment isn't just Schell's raw talent or physical tools, though his size and athleticism translate to an SEC level. He also built a relationship with the Tennessee staff, particularly veteran defensive line coach Rodney Garner. “Coach Garner has produced how many draft picks? He is elite at his job,” Schell said during his visit weekend, per On3.

Tennessee continues to build its football team through the portal, and Schell fits the mold of a high-upside, low-risk acquisition. His film shows strong hands, a quick burst off the line, and a high motor.

Schell's commitment is another win for a Tennessee staff that has been active and strategic in the transfer portal. With his size, work ethic, and experience, he could become a valuable piece or even a surprise breakout on a defense looking to climb the SEC ranks.