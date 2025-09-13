The No. 7 Texas Longhorns earned another nice win after defeating the UTEP Miners 27-10. Steve Sarkisian's team looked solid defensively yet again, but the offense was noticeably. Arch Manning had another ugly performance, and the critics are growing even louder than ever before.

Through four quarters of play, the 21-year-old quarterback only managed to record 114 passing yards, one touchdown, and an interception. He also completed just 11 of his 25 pass attempts, giving him a 44.0% completion percentage on the day. However, he did record two rushing touchdowns and 51 yards on the ground for the Longhorns. Overall, Arch Manning failed to make several plays that many would consider easy throws to make.

Arch Manning not being able to make standard throws like this is why Texas is in trouble pic.twitter.com/oEmwb5P5dC — Oswald (@OswaldsWrld) September 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sports fans and media members alike stormed X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their takes about Manning's poor play on Saturday. The accumulation of his three bad performances has many questioning whether or not he's capable of leading the Texas Longhorns as a quarterback.

“Texas can't run the ball and impose its will on offense against UTEP. Arch missing wide open receivers. His shoulder is fine. It's his accuracy,” said Dallas Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr.

“Arch Manning” if his uncles weren’t in the NFL pic.twitter.com/Sq5WMb0Zuv — 💫 (@wakeupyoshi) September 13, 2025

Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports called out ESPN's Paul Finebaum, stating, “Paul Finebaum: ‘Arch Manning is the best player we have seen from every aspect since Tim Tebow.' Manning in 1st half vs. UTEP: 4 of 14 for 58 yards, 1 INT Texas leads 7-3.”

Member when ESPN spent the entire offseason making Arch Manning a Heisman frontrunner? pic.twitter.com/dGW02yecjc — Dan Isett 🌵 (@DanIsett) September 13, 2025

“Arch went from being a generational talent to getting booed off the field against UTEP in week 3, man,” said one individual.

PFT Commenter of Barstool Sports gave Arch Manning a new nickname, calling him “Lil Bro El Paso.”

Billy, this is Arch Manning. He comes from two generations of Pro Football Hall of Fame stock. His defect is he throws the ball like Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/YucvLWn4AW — “will je suis” (@psa2rpa) September 13, 2025

Through three games so far this season, Arch Manning has recorded 579 passing yards and six touchdowns through the air while owning a 55.2% completion percentage. He's also rushed for three touchdowns.

We'll see how the remainder of the season plays out for the redshirt sophomore. It's still early in the 2025-26 campaign, and he has plenty of time to turn things around. Arch Manning and the Longhorns are set to take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats in Week 4.