Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears fell short of beating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, as their comeback attempt was foiled by an interception thrown by the quarterback late in the fourth quarter. Williams' pass on a 4th-and-1 that was targeted for tight end Cole Kmet was picked off by Green Bay cornerback Keisean Nixon to effectively end the contest.

Williams tried to find an open space for himself to throw the ball by getting out of the pocket to his right. The former USC Trojans star quarterback was still on the run when he launched the pass that was perfectly telegraphed by Nixon, whose interception off Williams was his first in the 2025 NFL regular season.

Such a brutal ending to a game for the Bears surely got a lot of Chicago and football fans buzzing on social media.

“I don’t think anybody outside Chicago had the Bears within seven in this game, that said, you run the ball there and you win the game,” one fan commented.

“Caleb had an open Moore and forced a more complicated throw lol,” another social media user on X, formerly Twitter, shared.

“This one sucks & stings but helluva game by both teams. Proud of my bears to battle back & show some more moxie,” a different X user stated.

One fan seemingly wants a drastic, unrealistic move for the Bears to make on Williams: “HE HAS TO GO. Give him to the@nyjets or the @Browns”

From another commenter: “Losing the GB, Chicago Bears tradition.”

Williams finished the game with 186 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception on 19-of-35 pass completions.

The Bears dropped to second place in the NFC North standings with a 9-4 record, but they can still level the score with Green Bay in Week 16 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Before that, the Bears will face the Cleveland Browns in the Windy City in Week 15.