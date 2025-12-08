It just got worse for Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts. Already on a three-game losing streak, Indianapolis learned following their 36-19 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road on Sunday that the injury Jones suffered in the contest was a serious one.

Jones is very likely to be done for the rest of the 2025 NFL season because of an Achilles tear injury, as noted by Adam Schefter of ESPN, who also said that the former Duke Blue Devils quarterback will undergo surgery.

Before he exited the Jaguars game, the 28-year-old Jones threw for just 60 passing yards with zero touchdowns and an interception on 5-of-7 pass completions.

This is indeed a big blow to the Colts and their chances of making the NFL playoffs.

Jones appeared to have rejuvenated his pro career after signing a one-year deal worth $14 million. With Jones handling the QB1 job for Indianapolis, the team won seven of its first eight games in the 2025 NFL regular season. He was even discussed among the early NFL MVP candidates conversations.

However, the Colts have struggled over the past several weeks, with wins becoming harder to come by for the team. Indianapolis has won just one of its five games since going 7-1 to start the campaign, as the Jaguars zoom to the top of the AFC South division standings.

It remains to be seen whether the Colts will make a move to add a quarterback to their main roster amid the injuries to Jones and Anthony Richardson Jr, who could soon be joined on the injured reserve by Jones.

Riley Leonard is the only healthy quarterback on Indianapolis' roster at the moment, but his performance against the Jaguars was far from encouraging. The rookie signal-caller from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program went 18-of-29 for 145 passing yards and zero touchdowns and an interception versus Jacksonville.