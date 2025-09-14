Arch Manning hasn't had the best start to a season, which continued despite the No. 7 Texas Longhorns beating the UTEP Miners 27-10 on Saturday evening.

Manning was unable to complete at least half of his passes throughout the game. He was successful on 11 of his 25 attempts, throwing for 114 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

He reflected on his performance after the game, via reporter Evan Vieth. The quarterback did not hold back, understanding that his quality can be much better as he expressed frustration with how the year started for him.

“I’ve got to play better…I’m just frustrated. I know I’m better than this,” Manning said.

Arch Manning after the game. "I've got to play better."

How Arch Manning, Texas played against UTEP

Arch Manning understands that the Texas Longhorns rely on him to come through in the biggest moments. Which is why it will be crucial for him to get out of the slump he's in to start the 2025 campaign.

Luckily for him, the Longhorns backed him up by using the run game effectively against the UTEP Miners. Texas gashed the Miners' run defense by gaining up to 226 yards for two touchdowns. James Simon and Jerrick Gibson had 35 of the squad's 56 carries, combining for 131 yards. Manning made up for his passing woes by getting nine rushes for 51 yards and both scores.

Even though the receivers' chances were low, three players managed to get two or more catches. Ryan Wingo led the way with three receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown, while Christian Clark came next with two catches for 32 yards. Meanwhile, Parker Livingstone provided two receptions for 23 yards.

After scoring just seven points against Ohio State in the season opener, Texas has rebounded by scoring 65 points in their last two matchups. However, it will be critical for them to maintain that offensive rhythm when they face tougher opponents on their schedule.

The No. 7 Longhorns will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Sam Houston Bearcats on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.