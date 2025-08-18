The start of the college football season is less than one week away, and while the Texas football team doesn't play this weekend, a massive matchup looms the following week. The Longhorns will hit the road to take on No. 3 Ohio State to begin the season, and we now know what the quarterback matchup will be in that game. Ohio State named Julian Sayin QB1 on Monday, and Texas will obviously start Arch Manning. Longhorns EDGE Colin Simmons had some fun with Ohio State's QB announcement.

Ohio State made the Julian Sayin decision official on Monday, and shortly after the news broke, Colin Simmons shared it to his Instagram story:

Simmons is giving the Ohio State football team some bulletin board material, but he clearly isn't worried about that. The Texas star is expected to be one of the best defensive players in the country this year after a massive freshman season, and he wants to get revenge on the Buckeyes.

The Texas football team made it to the College Football Playoff semifinals last year, but Ohio State eliminated the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl to earn a spot in the national championship game. Simmons had four tackles and two passes defended in that game. The Buckeyes advanced to take on Notre Dame in the national championship, and they won it all.

This matchup between Texas and Ohio State slated for Week 1 is one of the best games on the entire 2025 college football calendar. Simmons and the Longhorns are coming into the season ranked No. 1 in the country, and they seem to have the advantage at QB with Manning having a lot more experience than Sayin. The home Buckeyes are favored to win, however.

Everyone in the college football world can't wait to see this matchup, and the wait is almost over. Colin Simmons and the Texas football team will walk into The Shoe on August 30th at noon ET to take on Ohio State.

