It takes a certain kind of actor to fit in the hit NBC sitcom The Office, but The Housemaid and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney may be one of them.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about The Housemaid, which stars Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, director Paul Feig — who directed 15 episodes of The Office — thinks his leads would do well in NBC's iconic show. When asked which of his past works the duo would fit well into, Feig had two ideas.

“Honestly, I think they'd both be great in The Office because they're both very funny and very understated,” Feig raved about Sweeney and Seyfried. “They could do well in the docu-comedy world.”

In addition to The Office, Feig could also see them in the Simple Favor series, which was recently revived with Another Simple Favor earlier this year.

“Definitely A Simple Favor,” Feig said. “I love those movies a lot because of how we get to play around [with genres] like we do in The Housemaid. The Housemaid is probably a little darker than [the] Simple Favor films, but yeah, I think they would both fit really well in there.”

The Office ended in 2013, but it recently got a spin-off, The Paper. However, Feig is not involved with the new show. If he ever joins it, he may have an idea for a special guest star.

Paul Feig's new movie starring Sydney Sweeney, The Housemaid?

Sweeney and Seyfried star in Feig's latest movie, The Housemaid. It is the second movie he has directed this year after Another Simple Favor.

The Housemaid is an adaptation of Freida McFadden's 2022 novel of the same name. Sweeney plays a young woman with a checkered past who tries to land a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Winchester family. She realizes there is more than what meets the eye with the family upon taking it. It will be released on Dec. 19 by Lionsgate.