The Los Angeles Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon. This is not a primetime matchup, won't have Tony Romo on the call, and could end a dynasty. Things have changed since the Week 1 matchup in Brazil, but there are still playoff implications in this game. Before the Chiefs and Chargers square off on Sunday, we have the bold predictions for the matchup.

The Chargers won the first matchup in Brazil back in September. That sent Kansas City to 0-1 on their way to an 0-2 start to the season. Despite their dynasty pieces staying healthy and Patrick Mahomes putting up some good numbers, Kansas City is on the brink of missing the playoffs. The Chiefs need to win this game, but that has been hard for them to do this year.

With the Chiefs and Chargers squaring up for their AFC West rivalry, we have the bold prediction ready.

Rashee Rice bounces back with touchdown for Chiefs

The Chiefs had the Houston Texans on the ropes on Sunday Night Football in Week 14. CJ Stroud could not move the offense, but Mahomes wasn't lighting up the scoreboard either. With 10:22 to go, KC went for 4th and 1 on their own 31-yard line with the game tied at 10. The ball bounced off Rashee Rice's hands, giving Houston an easy touchdown that just about ended the game. On Sunday, Rice will bounce back with a touchdown on Sunday.

Through the Chiefs' early-season struggles, Rice was seen as the savior. He was suspended for the first six games of the season, but has put together a solid season since. His drops have become an issue, but he is still the top target for Mahomes. He has 46 catches for 520 yards on the season with six total touchdowns in just seven games.

The Chiefs need this win, and the pressure will be on the shoulders of Mahomes down the stretch. Rice is his top target and his security blanket, as Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce both have their struggles throughout the year. Something will go right for the Chiefs on Sunday, with a Rice touchdown.

Omarion Hampton crushes it on the ground

On Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chargers came flying out of the gates. Kimani Vidal and Omarion Hampton combined for most of the yardage, with Hampton picking up the receiving touchdown to start the game. The rest of the game was a disaster for LA's offense, partially thanks to Justin Herbert's broken left hand. But on Sunday, Hampton will crush it for the entire game. The rookie will rack up 100 total yards and a touchdown.

Hampton had been out since Week 5 with an ankle injury before returning in Week 14. The Chargers made due without him, largely thanks to Vidal's emergence. Hampton was drafted in the first round to be the bellcow, however, which he will be on Sunday.

Herbert's injury was a big part of Monday's win. There were turnovers all over the field, and the Eagles' defense swarmed with the game on the line. The Chargers' defense was the reason they won that game, but the offense will pull its weight against the Chiefs.

The Chargers will put the Chiefs on the brink with a win

Week 15 could be the end of the modern Chiefs dynasty as we know it. The Chargers will win the game on the road, sending Kansas City to 6-8 on the season. That would also give LA the tiebreaker in the Wild Card race and clinch their 10th win of the season.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites at home on Sunday. The Chargers' offense was not great on Monday, which gives the books and the fans some wiggle room to pick Kansas City. But the rest of the recent history says that Kansas City will fall short in this matchup. Rice is +100 to score a touchdown, while Hampton is +155.