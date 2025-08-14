The Texas football team comes into this season with massive expectations. Despite losing pieces from last year's team, they are the top-ranked team in the AP and the Coaches Poll. The key focus for the Longhorns is how Arch Manning will look after he steps into the starting role. The expectations are massive for Manning, especially after the flashes he showed from last year.

On Thursday's episode of the Pat McAfee Show, former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel discussed Arch Manning and what he expects from him this season. Manziel thinks he is prepared for what SEC football offers and should end up in the top three of the conference in quarterback ratings.

Johnny Manziel has such high expectations for Arch Manning because he has surrounded himself with excellent people and a great supporting cast, which complements his incredible talent. That aspect also matters to Manziel because he sometimes struggled with it in his career.

“I think with the people that he’s had around him, the way that he was raised, the way that he’s grown up, I think he’s prepared for what he is getting himself into,” Manziel said. “But when it comes down to it, it is SEC football. They are going to scheme for him; they are going to be prepared for him. They know what kind of quarterback he is.

“So you’re getting everybody’s best shot. You’re starting the season at the top of the board. You know who’s coming for the top of the board? Everybody below you.”

Manziel is not sugarcoating much about Manning because he comes from the Heisman Trophy fraternity. He dazzled others on the football field and thought Arch Manning was primed to enter that fraternity this year.

“I have high expectations. It’s tough to pick anybody that’s going to walk across the stage in New York in August,” he said. “It’s tough. And it’s almost better not to be the guy with the best odds going into it because I can look back throughout the years. The odds-on favorite going into the season has never been the winner when it’s all said and done.

“But he has the opportunity with the schedule and the conference to do everything he needs to do to be in New York in December. So I expect good things from Arch.”

Arch Manning has such high expectations this season for the 2025 Texas football team, notably from Paul Finebaum, who thinks that Manning will easily win the Heisman Trophy.

