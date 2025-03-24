It wasn't too long ago that Quinn Ewers arrived at the college level as one of the most decorated and accomplished high school quarterbacks. The assumption was that in time, Ewers would develop into a bonafide superstar, and that held true when he started his career in Columbus at Ohio State, and then when he transferred and became the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns. A future in the NFL was not seen as just a sure-thing… it appeared to be incredibly bright.

But now, as Ewers prepares to enter the NFL Draft, there are legitimate questions regarding when he'll be selected. The dream of being of a 1st Round pick is almost certainly out the door. If any team were to select Ewers on the opening night of the NFL Draft this April, it would be one of the most widely discussed and dissected selections in recent memory. But likely on day two of the draft, when the 2nd and 3rd rounds take place, that's when Ewers will heard his name called. But who will be the team to make the dreams of the 22-year-old Texas native come true?

Based on what teams will have personnel at Ewers' Pro Day on March 25th, we may be starting to get some idea.

“The plan is for him (Ewers) to meet with the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders today (Monday) and have dinner with the New Orleans Saints brass tonight, with all three teams expected to send big crews to Austin. He’s already has 30 visits set up with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Raiders for early April,” writes Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Even with the acquisitions of Justin Fields and Geno Smith respectively, the Jets and the Raiders have been considered in the mix for quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders in the 1st Round of the NFL Draft. Selecting a position of greater need early on and pivoting to a quarterback later wouldn't be a big surprise.

The Colts and Saints are the teams that make the most sense, if only because it's clear there isn't any sort of long-term commitment to either of their starting quarterbacks. The Colts brought in Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job, and the Saints, despite their current financial commitment to Derek Carr, clearly don't see the 33-year-old as their long-term answer at QB.

The biggest surprise on this list of teams is the Dallas Cowboys, though given nearly annual dissatisfaction in the play of every expensive starting quarterback Dak Prescott, this does make some sense, especially considering Ewers is a local product and it wouldn't be surprising at all to find out that Jerry Jones, who once pushed hard for Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, was enamored by Ewers as well.