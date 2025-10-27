The Texas Longhorns have a crucial matchup looming against top-10 Vanderbilt, and if Arch Manning can't go, Troy transfer Matthew Caldwell will get the nod at quarterback.

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has expressed confidence in the senior, who has completed eight passes with a touchdown so far in 2025.

"The players have a lot of confidence in him." With #Texas QB Arch Manning now in concussion protocol, #Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian talks QB Matthew Caldwell. Sark also spoke about KJ Lacey receiving 2nd team reps. Manning did NOT practice today. pic.twitter.com/TfsFHnNFH1 — OnTexasFootball (@ontexasfootball) October 27, 2025

“He’s a very even-keeled guy,” Sarkisian told the media on Monday. “I thought he had a great practice today. The players have a lot of confidence in him. I think it’s his maturity, his approach.”

Part of that is building relationships — essential for a quarterback — an Sarkisian talked up Caldwell's ability to do exactly that.

“He’s very engaged, even when he doesn’t play,” he continued. “If you ever watched our sidelines in-game, [Caldwell] is probably the most engaged player on that sideline. He’s always picking guys up, offense, defense, special teams. So he’s got a really good relationship with the guys. So I don’t think it’s like, ‘who’s this guy?’ He’s in a lot of faces a lot of the time, so [practice] felt very comfortable, very normal.”

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is in concussion protocol

Article Continues Below

Texas had what Sarkisian called a “culture win” on Saturday, overcoming a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Mississippi State, 45-38, in overtime.

But it came at a cost. Manning threw for 346 yards before leaving in overtime with what was ultimately determined to be a concussion. His status for Saturday is to be determined.

“Arch Manning is in concussion protocol and did not practice on Monday, per Steve Sarkisian at his presser in Austin,” reported college football insider Pete Nakos of On3 Sports via X.

Beyond the simple fact that Saturday's game is essential for a Texas team that has already taken two losses, the injury comes at an especially inopportune time for Manning. It came after arguably his finest performance of the season after an uneven start through the first three weeks. Now, just as he was beginning to quiet the haters, he might need to take a back seat against a top-10 team.

The Longhorns and Commodores will do battle in Austin on Saturday at noon Eastern.