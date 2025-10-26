Matthew Caldwell came off the bench and made the play every backup dreams about, throwing a 10-yard touchdown to Emmett Mosley V on his second snap in overtime to lift Texas football to a 45-38 victory over Mississippi State. The fourth-quarter rally erased a 17-point deficit and felt like a season-saver for the Longhorns.

MATTHEW CALDWELL GOES IN AND THROWS A TOUCHDOWN FIRST PLAY 😱 pic.twitter.com/XAgfw7ibry — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Starter Arch Manning put Texas on his back much of the day, finishing 29 of 46 for 346 yards with three passing touchdowns and a rushing score before exiting on the first play of overtime after taking a hard hit, via the ESPN box score. With Manning in the medical tent, Caldwell needed no warmup; he hit Mosley in stride to end it.

The comeback hinged on a few big swings. A 79-yard punt return by Ryan Niblett that flipped field position and momentum, steady defense late, and clutch coaching adjustments from Steve Sarkisian. Mississippi State’s Blake Shapen moved the Bulldogs early, but Texas’s late surge answered every time.

Caldwell’s moment won’t erase lingering questions about Texas’s offensive consistency. The Longhorns managed just 130 yards in the first half and frequently stalled until the fourth quarter, when they finally sustained drives and converted in the red zone. Still, the win gives Texas a crucial SEC victory and keeps them in the national conversation.

Fans demand more from Texas

Although Sarkisian's team made the plays he wanted when it mattered, the fans are not happy despite the win. Most fans on social media were in disbelief, unable to comprehend how the Longhorns pulled off the win.

“I don't understand how we won that game. We played really bad today. The fourth quarter was absolutely insane,” one fan stated bluntly.

I was doubting I’m ngl but happy for a win! pic.twitter.com/WXwg1DY1Qj — 💜 (@thefutxre) October 26, 2025

This fan was left wondering why Caldwell was not getting more throws, “Everytime Caldwell has come in during a clutch situation dude throws a dime. Why isn't he playing?”