Texas football got a four-star recruit to say “I'm coming home” on Sunday. Even choosing the Longhorns over local schools USC and UCLA.

Class of 2027 linebacker Taven Epps of Tustin, California shut his college football recruiting period down early. Epps confirmed his decision to join the Longhorns with Hayes Fawcett of On3.

The College Football Playoff qualifiers add one of the fastest rising underclassmen for the '27 class. Epps landed nearly 30 different scholarship offers and rose as the nation's No. 3 ranked linebacker for his class per multiple recruiting outlets. Teams clearly fawned over his combination of towering size (6-foot-4, 230-pounds) and athleticism.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and company, though, earn a high-profile west coast recruiting win. UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster graduated from Epps' Tustin High in 1998. USC is on a recruiting rampage with the nation's top-ranked 2026 class while also targeting '27 talent early.

Texas also makes up for one notable recruiting loss. Four-star safety Blaine Bradford turned down Texas in choosing Ohio State on March 31. Texas even lost portal target David Bailey (Stanford) to Texas Tech.

How Texas won over 4-star over USC, UCLA

Here's why Epps revealed he's “home:” He and his family are originally from the Lone Star State. Epps shared to Blair Angulo of 247Sports why Texas won.

“Over time and on the handful of visits I have taken to Austin we have built a great relationship with the coaches,” Epps told 247Sports after committing. “Coach Johnny Nansen and the rest of the coaches, they've been great to us and it's just a really comfortable environment. We actually moved out to California from the Dallas-Fort Worth area about four years ago and still have family out there, so it's going to make it a bit easier on the transition.”

Epps added Nansen “was hyped up when I called him. It sounded like I woke him up, but once he realized I was committing to him he was all fired up.”

Epps revealed Texas wants him as a off-ball linebacker and edge rusher. National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of 247Sports called Epps among the most complete defensive players in the region.

Texas and “Coach Sark” have their first '27 commit. Meanwhile, the Longhorns hold four verbal commitments for the 2026 cycle and are ranked 33rd nationally.