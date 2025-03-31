The Texas football team is hoping to make a big splash in the transfer portal as they are hosting Stanford linebacker David Bailey on a visit this week. Bailey is one of the top available players in the transfer portal, and the Longhorns seem to be in a good spot right now. Bailey is from California and decided to play for Stanford out of high school, and he has spent the last three seasons with the Cardinal.

“NEWS: Stanford star transfer EDGE David Bailey will visit Texas tomorrow, @on3sports has learned,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “Bailey is currently at Texas Tech & a visit to UCLA is also in the works The No. 3 Player in the Portal (per On3) has totaled 14.5 Sacks in his career.”

David Bailey was ranked highly as a recruit out of high school as he was the #34 player in the 2022 recruiting class. He was the #3 EDGE and the #2 player in the state of California.

“Long, athletic pass rusher with unlimited upside,” his high school scouting report read. “A natural pass rusher who’s explosive off the edge, uses his hands well and has very good closing speed. He’s a naturally strong kid who can bull rush an opposing tackle or beat with him with sheer speed. He’s versatile enough to drop in coverage and can break down in space.”

Bailey was expected to make a big impact in college, and he has done so at Stanford. Now, he is looking to do the same with a new program.

“He’s an excellent open field tackler and has the athleticism to run down plays from behind,” the scouting report continues. “He has a college body right now and is still just scratching the surface of how good he can be as he’s still a relative newcomer to football. When you look at his frame, natural athletic ability, toughness and motor, there aren’t many players in the ’22 class with more long term potential.”

Scouts have seen the potential for a long time, and Bailey has delivered during his college career. The 2024 season was his most impressive as he finished the year with 31 total tackles, seven sacks and five forced fumbles. Bailey can make a big impact on a College Football Playoff contending team like Texas.

Landing David Bailey would be huge for the Texas football program, but Bailey is considering some other big schools. In terms of recent success, however, the Longhorns definitely have the edge over UCLA and Texas Tech.