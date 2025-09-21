The UCF Knights had some fun teasing Bill Belichick after beating his North Carolina Tar Heels 34-9 on Saturday evening.

It was a dominant showing from start to finish, as the Knights performed on both sides of the ball at a high level. The Tar Heels only scored a field goal in the second quarter and a touchdown in the third quarter, failing to spark a rally on the road.

And apparently, UCF decided to use satire towards Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson. A photo of him lifting Hudson in the air with his feet went viral on social media earlier this year. The Knights used that to express their satisfaction in beating North Carolina in solid fashion.

How UCF played against North Carolina

It was an excellent victory for the UCF Knights to obtain, improving to 4-0 on the season after dominating Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Knights scored in all four quarters, never letting up against their opponents. They boasted a 20-3 lead at halftime, asserting their control over the game as the Tar Heels didn't have enough to make the matchup relatively close.

Tayven Jackson had a game to write home about. He completed 25 passes out of 32 attempts for 223 yards and a touchdown while making 10 rushes for 66 yards and a score himself.

Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon had their moments, combining for 17 rushes for 45 yards and two touchdowns. As for the receiving corps, four players had three or more receptions. Dylan Wade finished with five catches for 47 yards and Nixon came next with four receptions for 41 yards. Duane Thomas Jr. had five catches for 31 yards, DJ Black provided three receptions for 19 yards, while Kylan Fox caught two passes for 28 yards and a touchdown.

The Knights will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Kansas State Wildcats on Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. ET.