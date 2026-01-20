The UCF Knights are moving swiftly to overhaul their roster after a difficult 5-7 campaign in 2025. Following the expected departure of starting quarterback Cam Fancher to the transfer portal, head coach Scott Frost has prioritized finding more consistent and dynamic playmakers for his second tenure in Orlando.

Fancher, who played for three different schools, including Marshall and Florida Atlantic, leaves the program after a brief stint where he provided veteran experience but struggled to find rhythm in the Big 12. With the departure of several key players, Frost and his staff are focused on rebuilding a competitive squad capable of returning to the postseason in 2026.

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on X, UCF has signed FIU QB transfer Keyone Jenkins to bolster the depth chart. Jenkins arrives in Orlando after serving as a three-year starter at FIU with impressive career totals of 6,721 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns, and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Represented by LAA Sports Entertainment, Jenkins provides a seasoned dual-threat presence that aligns with Frost’s offensive vision. His ability to produce both through the air and on the ground makes him a valuable asset as the program looks to stabilize its most important position after a year of inconsistent play.

Article Continues Below

The quarterback room will be further strengthened by the addition of Alonza Barnett III, who joins the Knights after a stellar run at James Madison. Barnett led the Dukes to the 2025 College Football Playoffs and brings elite production to the table, including 49 passing touchdowns and 22 rushing scores over the last two years.

Notably, he recorded 15 rushing touchdowns in 2025 alone, ranking among the best for FBS quarterbacks. Barnett chose to join Frost's team over several other high-profile programs, and he will now work directly with quarterbacks coach McKenzie Milton to refine his game and lead the Knights' offense.

By combining veteran leadership with explosive playmaking ability, Frost is setting the foundation for a much-improved 2026 campaign. The focus now turns to spring practices, where these new signal-callers will begin competing to determine who will lead UCF back to national prominence.